Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film made', 'satisfying payoff to Infinity War'

Avengers: Endgame premiered in Los Angeles on Monday and social media is already pouring in the film's first reactions.

Touted as the most awaited film of 2019, the last instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase III, seemed to have impacted fans (who were lucky enough to watch the film, days ahead of the release in most countries) profoundly.

Here are some of the early reactions sans spoilers.

Well, that was AMAZING!!! So many emotional moments that makes it special and the future continues to shine bright for the #MCU! Go see it. MULTIPLE TIMES. #AvengersEndgame #DontSpoilTheEndgame pic.twitter.com/Yxo7hJP9Ny — Brian Tong (@briantong) April 23, 2019

Wow. #AvengersEndgame is staggering. It’s surprising in ways I never saw coming and satisfying in ways I didn’t realize I needed. It’s kind of the ultimate gift to fans of the MCU. It’s very long and has a few hiccups, but is everything you’re hoping for and more. pic.twitter.com/RO97kw9fs5 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) April 23, 2019

Chris Evans’ review of #AvengersEndgame: “I cried like six times.” — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is A LOT. Too much at times. But wow the payoff is huge. Left me proud to have invested over a decade in a franchise that delivers an inspiring exploration of what it means to be family & a hero. (Endgame also now has one of my favorite shots in the entire MCU.) — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) April 23, 2019

This can't be understated: #AvengersEndgame is everything you want it to be and more. I am absolutely floored. A perfect reflection on the last 11 years that pays off everything in the best way possible. Without question my new favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Stunned. pic.twitter.com/5LvFw9UEBQ — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) April 23, 2019

#AvengerEndgame is an immensely satisfying payoff, not just to Infinity War but to all the films that came before. This is why the MCU. (And I say this as someone who was not especially enamored of Infinity War, FWIW.) ♥️💙💜 — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) April 23, 2019

Just watched Avengers: Endgame. I don’t believe hyperbole is possible for this movie. It is the ultimate Marvel movie in every way possible and words cannot describe how epic it is. And yes, Hawkeye is a rockstar. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) April 23, 2019

What an absolutely perfect ending to the journey that began over a decade ago. #AvengersEndgame is everything & yet nothing you expect. I cannot wait to see where the MCU. Bravo Russo bros and Kevin Feige. Thank you for giving us and our kids heroes to dream of. — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 23, 2019

*where the MCU goes. Sorry, don't dance and tweet at amazing after parties!! — Yolanda Machado (@SassyMamainLA) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a fantastic way to close out this 22-film saga. Great action, great dramatic moments, and one helluva way to bring it all home. Truly moving and lots of awesome geek out moments. Make mine Marvel. pic.twitter.com/LPCNS88d7S — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) April 23, 2019

Just got out of the world premiere of #AvengersEndgame. Have a lot of feels. pic.twitter.com/Ayv3eOfNpP — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is every bit the masterpiece it deserves to be. It’s extraordinary. It is a conclusion worthy of the greatest cinematic saga of all time! Congratulations to everyone who had anything to do with this film, or the 21 films before it. I am emotionally spent. pic.twitter.com/2Yiu3ZIimC — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) April 23, 2019

I just can’t remember a cinematic experience like the one I just had with #AvengersEndgame. Simply blown away. I feel like that movie was made for every Marvel fan, everywhere. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) April 23, 2019

#AvengersEndgame is a masterful epic - a true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story, but expands upon it. You’ll learn more about the other movies while this one unfolds. If Infinity War is the brawn, Endgame is the brains. And wow, what an ending! pic.twitter.com/94ttBUQKJ0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 23, 2019

Imagine the best possible version of #AvengersEndgame and somehow the film still surpasses all expectations. I cried 5-6 times. It’s the most emotional, most epic, MCU film. A tribute to ten years of this universe and holy shit the great fan service in this movie. Soooo good. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 23, 2019

For the less fortunate, Avengers: Endgame releases on 26 April.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2019 12:42:39 IST

