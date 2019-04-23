You are here:

Avengers: Endgame first reactions — 'Most emotional, epic MCU film made', 'satisfying payoff to Infinity War'

FP Staff

Apr 23, 2019 12:42:39 IST

Avengers: Endgame premiered in Los Angeles on Monday and social media is already pouring in the film's first reactions.

Touted as the most awaited film of 2019, the last instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase III, seemed to have impacted fans (who were lucky enough to watch the film, days ahead of the release in most countries) profoundly.

Here are some of the early reactions sans spoilers.

 

 

 

For the less fortunate, Avengers: Endgame releases on 26 April.

