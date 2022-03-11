Poonam Pandey is currently a contestant on Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp, which is hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Model and actress Poonam Pandey celebrates her 31st birthday today, 11 March. She made her way into the Bollywood film industry with the 2013 film Nasha in which she played the lead role. Since then, Pandey has appeared in several films and television reality shows including Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 4. She is currently a contestant on Ekta Kapoor's Lock Upp which is hosted by Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

Despite being in the middle of controversies numerous times, Poonam Pandey has a massive fan following on her social media accounts.

On the occasion of Poonam Pandey's 31st birthday, here is a quick glance at her Instagram photo gallery:

Poonam Pandey looks fierce in the LockUpp's outfit. She paired the white tank top with a high bun and eye-liner and a golden necklace. She exemplifies her fearlessness with this look.

The stunning actress shared BTS moments before she makes her dazzling entry in Lock Upp. Poonam Pandey is looking every bit of diva and is oozing grace in this black outfit. She tops the look with open hair and a stylish hat.

Poonam Pandey looks glamourous in this white blue dress which she has paired with white heels and open hair and a pearl necklace.

The model rocks this black leather jumpsuit look. She has completed the look with black heels and curls and an eye-liner. Her no-makeup look is winning the hearts of many.

Poonam Pandey looks elegant in a blue strappy dress. She completed the look with open hair and big silver earrings and a bracelet.