The entertainment industry has seen a lot of title tracks that have created a rage in modern times with their amazing music. While retrieving is the new trend that has been going around in the town these days, the audience has witnessed some chartbuster songs that have just driven them crazy with its modern time music blending with the old vibes. The audience has found new entertainment to groove on in this era with the recreated versions of the songs.

If we look at the larger picture, in every one or the other film, the makers bring along the title tracks that majorly grab the attention of the masses and contribute a lot to the catch the eyeballs of the masses. The recreated versions eventually evoke the nostalgia of the audience attached to the song. Some of the most loved and popular title tracks that became a sensation in recent times are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dus Bahane 2.0 from Baaghi 3, Mashup: Dhoom Machale Dhoom from Dhoom 3 and Mujhko Pehchaanlo from Don 2.

While the audience has been grooving on these chartbuster-recreated songs, how can we forget to acknowledge the song which is about to come in 2023?

The rhythm of the iconic title track of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is still one that the masses just can’t get over. It is undoubtedly the massive and most popular title track the masses have ever encountered. As Pooja Entertainment has recently announced their most successful franchise Bade Miyan Chote Miyan coming back to the audience starring two biggest action heroes of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff, we can definitely expect the famous title track of the film getting recreated with a whole new and refreshed vibes. It would be again magic on the screens to witness a famous franchise getting accompanied by the title track that created a rage in the 90s.

Vashu Bhagnani’s 1998 release Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also had some amazing songs like Makhna, Kisi Disco Mein Jaaye, and more that are still creating rage among the audience. While we have also seen some really famous songs coming from the house of Vashu Bhagnani, like, Husn Hai Suhana and Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha from Coolie No. 1, Sona Kitna Sona Hai and UP Wala Thumka Lagaoon from Hero No. 1, we can expect some amazing chartbuster songs coming along with the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

