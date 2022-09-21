Making a much-awaited comeback with her recently released Netflix series Bombay Begums, Pooja Bhatt is all set to enthrall the audiences with her acting prowess in her upcoming mystery film Chup: Revenge Of The Artist. While the multi-starrer Bombay Begums still awaits its second season, Pooja was critically acclaimed for her impeccable performance in Alankrita Shrivastava’s directorial. Essaying the character of Rani Irani, Pooja made her role look like it was tailor-made for her. The actress was so phenomenal that while recalling some of the best compliments she ever received for her work, Pooja revealed that Vidya Balan, after watching Bombay Begums called her to praise her performance. In a recent interview with News18, Pooja lauded the Sherni actress for reaching out to her post the release of Bombay Begums.

In her conversation, Pooja revealed that Vidya precisely praised her for the kissing scenes in the series, and added that she “didn’t cringe” after watching them onscreen. News18 quoted Pooja as saying, “Vidya called me and told me that I did a great job. She also told me, ‘I know as a fellow actor that it’s not easy to do kissing screens. But you kissed damn well, man! I didn’t cringe’.”

Pooja continued saying that she “felt great” to have received such compliments from a “female actor.” Pooja added, “When people look at us, they feel that we have a really glamorous lifestyle and it’s exotic to do any kind of intimacy onscreen. But it’s the most awkward thing to shoot! The challenge is to make it look bearable.”

During the interview, Pooja also remembered the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar’s golden words. Pooja revealed that during one of her interviews, the singer was quizzed to name an actress with whose work she resonates the most. The legendary singer was quick to reveal that she liked Pooja Bhatt, as her eyes have got a lot of pain in them.

Coming back to her upcoming project, Chup: Revenge Of The Artist is helmed by R. Balki. Apart from Pooja the movie also features South star Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the titular roles. The movie, which is backed by Pen India Limited, will hit the theatres on 23 September.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.