Pooja Bhatt on casting Jism 3's lead actress: Why can't India's fantasy be a 45-year-old woman?

FP Staff

Sep,20 2018 15:04:23 IST

Pooja Bhatt, who has been associated with the Jism franchise in the capacity of a producer and a director (for the second instalment), said that she is looking for a new face for the central role in the film, one who was beyond the threshold of a 24-year-old 'girl'.

Pooja Bhatt. Image via Facebook

The third part of the thriller-drama, which featured Bipasha Basu and Sunny Leone as the protagonist in the first and second film respectively, will be directed and produced by Bhatt.

In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Bhatt said that while the script is almost ready, the shooting for the film is slated to begin in the latter part of 2019.

For the primary role, Pooja wishes to cast a mature woman, and not a girl. "My point is where is India’s Monica Bellucci or Sharon Stone? I really want to play in that area and at the end of the day, we need to look beyond the 24-year-olds. Why can’t India’s fantasy be a 45-year-old? We need a woman now, no more girls. I am looking for someone who has got the depth of character, understanding of acting skills and is sexy as hell,” she was quoted as saying by the publication.

While a whirlwind of rumours have been surrounding Sadak 2, Pooja Bhatt confirmed that she would be seen on screen for the sequel, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and sister Alia.

Updated Date: Sep 20, 2018 15:04 PM

