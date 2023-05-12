Pooja Bedi, back in 2005, spoke about her unconventional upbringing and the interview has gone viral on the internet. She told Rediff in a 2005 interview, “I never smoked, did not touch drugs like a hippie child, gave up meat for a long time and didn’t touch alcohol till late in life. My parents would ask me, ‘What’s wrong with you? You are such a backward child.’ They would laugh at me for being tame. I had a very unconventional upbringing.”

She added, “I once asked my mother to play a ‘caring mother’ and she retorted, ‘Fine, I’ll play the perfect mother if you play the perfect daughter. Everyday, after coming from school, you must oil your hair and touch my feet.’ I yelled back, ‘That’s disgusting.’ So, she said, ‘What you’re telling me to do is equally disgusting.'”

Her father and veteran star Kabir Bedi released his memoir in 2021 and spoke exclusively to Firstpost about the same.

The title of your book, Stories I Must Tell, has an air of compulsion to it. Why were you compelled to tell your stories? Was it more a personal release or an attempt to set the record straight?

Both. Also, it was now or never. The tumultuous roller coaster of my life is a terrific story to tell. Tremendous triumphs, heart-wrenching tragedies, milestones that made India proud, and mistakes you’d do well to avoid. Enormous emotional dramas. It was all bursting to come out. I had to tell it.

You talk at length about your previous relationships, particularly with Protima Bedi and Parveen Babi. But there is relatively a lot less detailing of your current marriage. Is the intent behind that to guard your privacy or because you need distance or a vantage point to evaluate a relationship?

Truth is that I had to make many hard choices in writing my book. It was already over 300 pages, and many stories had to be sacrificed. Protima and Parveen I had to speak of in depth because they were turning points in my life. They were also my most turbulent relationships.

