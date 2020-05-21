Ponmagal Vandhal trailer: Jyotika plays a determined lawyer seeking justice; Tamil film to release on Amazon

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil legal drama Ponmagal Vandhal, which stars actress Jyotika in the lead role, is out.

The trailer was shared by actor Suriya, whose production house 2D Entertainment has backed the film, on Twitter. The clip promises a gripping tale about the abduction and murders of five children in Ooty.

Here is the trailer

Ponmagal Vandhal will have its world premiere on 29 May on Amazon Prime. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Jyothika-starrer is one of the first-high profile Tamil film to have a direct to digital premiere.

The report adds that the title of the film is inspired by a song from Sivaji Ganesan’s 1970 film Sorgam.

The nearly 2-minute-long trailer follows lawyer Venba (essayed by Jyotika) who is determined to redeem a wrongfully convicted woman. The video shows grief-stricken mothers of the children who ask her how she could take up a case of a murderer. "You are just a gold digger. How will you feel a mother's pain?," asks one woman.

Debutant JJ Fredrick has written and directed the drama, also starring K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in crucial roles.

The decision of Ponmagal Vandhal's producers to release it on Amazon Prime video has upset Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners Association. They had even threatened to boycott any future projects that released under Suriya's banner.

Paneerselvan, the association's president had said, "A film that’s made for cinemas should primarily have a theatrical release first and then release on other platforms. We reached out to the makers and requested them to revoke the plan but they didn’t listen. Therefore, we’ve decided to not release any films from their banner in theatres in future.”

Updated Date: May 21, 2020 14:09:17 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.