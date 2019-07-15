Pon Magal Vandhal: Jyotika’s upcoming thriller will see her seek revenge; Suriya unveils first look

Tamil actress Jyotika wooed audiences with her latest film Raatchasi, where she played the character of an honest, bold school headmistress. Jyotika will next be seen in Pon Magal Vandhal, a film backed by Suriya Sivakumar. The Tamil actor shared the film's first-look poster for the announcement of his wife's next film over social media.

The poster depicts a gun with smoke emanating from its barrel, a paper windmill and what seems to be a reflection of Jyotika's profile. Her character in Pon Magal Vandhal is being billed as a character seeking revenge.

The film is scheduled to be helmed by debutant JJ Fredrick. It will also feature K Bhagyaraj, R Parthiepan, Pandiarajan and Pratap Pothen in pivotal roles, reports Hindustan Times.

What looks like a murder mystery, Pon Magal Vandhal will see 96 composer Govind Vasantha score its music while Ramji will crank the camera.

Jyotika has two major projects, which are currently at different stages of development. Her film, titled Jackpot, also featuring veteran actor-filmmaker Revathy in an important role, is soon to hit theatres. The actress' second yet-untitled project is being touted as a family thriller,also starring Karthi. It's being directed by Jeethu Joseph of Drishyam-fame.

Jyothika also appeared in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Suresh Triveni's slice-of-life comedy Tumhari Sulu, starring Vidya Balan.

