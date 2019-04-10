PM Narendra Modi: Vivek Oberoi cancels press meet in Nagpur after Election Commission stalls film's release

Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is playing Narendra Modi in the biopic on the prime minister, cancelled a scheduled press meet in Nagpur on 10 April after the Election Commission (EC) banned its screening during poll period. The EC's order came a day before the film was to be released.

Oberoi was scheduled to speak to media-persons in Nagpur in the afternoon, but he cancelled the meet after the EC announced its order.

The first phase of Lok Sabha polls starts on 11 April, and ends on 19 May.

The EC banned the biopic's screening during poll period, saying a film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media.

PM Narendra Modi, directed by Mary Kom maker Omung Kumar, courted controversy since the release of its trailer, with various political parties saying that releasing it before the general election would be a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Supreme Court on 9 April dismissed a petition filed by a Congress activist seeking stay on the release of the biopic and said the EC would be an "appropriate" place to seek the redressal. The plea sought deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the Lok Sabha polls, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 17:49:07 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.