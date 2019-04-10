PM Narendra Modi release stalled: Twitter hails Election Commission; reacts with jokes, theories

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to stall the release of PM Narendra Modi till the end of 2019 Lok Sabha elections has stirred Twitterati. Ever since the news broke, social media has been populated with opinions and reactions (some even gave theories) surrounding the ban.

Noted journalist Shiv Aroor said the EC must have reached the decision following unfavourable previews of the film.

Have to wonder why decision has been so last minute though. Cynic in me wonders if maybe previews of the film have returned crappy reviews, so holding film back achieves 2 things — bad/pointless film stopped + Election Commission gets to score ‘neutral’ point amidst criticism. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) April 10, 2019

Indian National Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha hailed EC's decision.

Comedian Sahil Shah referred to the EC as the 'real heroes' instead of the Avengers

Forget the Avengers....The Election Commission are the real heroes right now. https://t.co/STpewK6rWc — Sahil Shah (@SahilBulla) April 10, 2019

TEDx speaker and writer Sanjukta Basu urged Indians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections instead of getting influenced by films.

Big news, #Modibiopic is finally banned by EC. In my latest column I appeal to first time voters to do their own research and find Modi's truth. Know the real Modi not movie or TV serial wala. We think it is a harmless movie, but the propaganda and whitewashing is dangerous. — Sanjukta Basu (@sanjukta) April 10, 2019

Noted journalist Madhavan Narayanan stated that audiences would have to now make do only with Tashkent Files.

Modi biopic cannot be released now. You will have to make do with Tashkent Files, a serious contender for Cannes, Venice and the Oscars put together.#ModiBiopic — Madhavan Narayanan (@madversity) April 10, 2019

Election Commission banning the Vivek Oberoi-starrer #Modibiopic is illiberal. I hope the filmmakers go to court and the court strikes it down. — Kunal Singh (@d_extrovert) April 10, 2019

Writer-blogger Sandip Ghose termed legal issues as Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Achilles Heel.

Not a good day for #Modi sarkar. First #SupremeCourt order on #RafaleDeal and now this. Once again reveals - Legal affairs remains BJP's Achilles Heel. #ModiBiopic https://t.co/RvakRbezuh — GhoseSpot (@SandipGhose) April 10, 2019

BBC cartoonist Kirtish Bhatt quipped that in the interim, lead actor Vivek Oberoi might as well ask director Omung Kumar to make a few sequels to PM Narendra Modi.

चुनाव तक मोदीजी की बायोपिक रिलीज़ नहीं होगी. विवेक ओबेरॉय डायरेक्टर से: आओ तब तक हम इसके 2-3 सीक्वल बना लें. #ModiBiopic — Kirtish Bhatt (@Kirtishbhat) April 10, 2019

Author and economic commentator Salman Anees Soz called the film ban nothing in comparison to "Modi's brazen use of sacrifices of soldiers for his political gain."

In my opinion, Modi's brazen use of sacrifices of soldiers for his political gain (basically asking people to vote for him as a way to honor Pulwama victims) is the most serious offense of this campaign. #ModiBiopic is nothing in comparison. @SpokespersonECI — Salman Anees Soz (@SalmanSoz) April 10, 2019

Akash Banerjee, the host of political Satire web series The Desh Bhakt, said that many in India today learnt of the existence of the Election Commission and that it has "some solid powers."

A lot of first time voters today discovered that that we have something called the EC - that actually has some solid powers! 👏🏼#ModiBiopic — The DeshBhakt (@akashbanerjee) April 10, 2019

Film critic Anna Vetticad said her theory on PM Naredra Modi was that it was a hologram — "we are supposed to watch the trailer and imagine the film exists," she added.

My theory is that the #ModiBiopic is a hologram - we are supposed to watch the trailer and imagine the film exists. — Anna MM Vetticad (@annavetticad) April 10, 2019

