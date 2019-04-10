You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

PM Narendra Modi release stalled: Twitter hails Election Commission; reacts with jokes, theories

Politics FP Staff Apr 10, 2019 17:02:50 IST

The Election Commission's (EC) decision to stall the release of PM Narendra Modi till the end of 2019 Lok Sabha elections has stirred Twitterati. Ever since the news broke, social media has been populated with opinions and reactions (some even gave theories) surrounding the ban.

Noted journalist Shiv Aroor said the EC must have reached the decision following unfavourable previews of the film.

Indian National Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha hailed EC's decision.

Comedian Sahil Shah referred to the EC as the 'real heroes' instead of the Avengers

TEDx speaker and writer Sanjukta Basu urged Indians to vote wisely in the upcoming elections instead of getting influenced by films.

Noted journalist Madhavan Narayanan stated that audiences would have to now make do only with Tashkent Files.

Writer-blogger Sandip Ghose termed legal issues as Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) Achilles Heel.

BBC cartoonist Kirtish Bhatt quipped that in the interim, lead actor Vivek Oberoi might as well ask director Omung Kumar to make a few sequels to PM Narendra Modi.

Author and economic commentator Salman Anees Soz called the film ban nothing in comparison to "Modi's brazen use of sacrifices of soldiers for his political gain."

Akash Banerjee, the host of political Satire web series The Desh Bhakt, said that many in India today learnt of the existence of the Election Commission and that it has "some solid powers."

Film critic Anna Vetticad said her theory on PM Naredra Modi was that it was a hologram — "we are supposed to watch the trailer and imagine the film exists," she added.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 17:02:50 IST

Also See


Advertisement

fp-premium

fp-mobile

Advertisement



The journey of India's first female professional poker player



Top Stories


Advertisement



Cricket Scores

Advertisement