PM Narendra Modi song Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki sees Vivek Oberoi as a leader driven to serve the country

PM Narendra Modi biopic has been creating waves ever since it was announced. The trailer of the film, starring Vivek Oberoi in and as the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, had the internet divided in two halves. Released on the Shaheed Diwas, the makers shared a song titled 'Saugandh Mujhe Iss Mitti Ki', which is a tribute to martyrs who lost their lives for our motherland.

Written by Prasoon Joshi, the song sung by Sukhwinder Singh & Shashi, has music by Shashi & Khushi. Inspired by one of the recent speeches of Modi during the Pulawama attack where he said that the lives of soldiers who died in the attack will not go wasted, the video features a young Modi who is driven to work for the betterment of the country.

Directed by Omung Kumar, PM Narendra Modi will traverse the journey of Narendra Modi from his humble beginnings to becoming the Prime Minister of India. Vivek Oberoi stars as the Prime Minister alongside Rajendra Gupta, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar and Yatun Karyekar. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Anand Pandit, the film is slated to release on 5 April.

Watch the song here

Updated Date: Mar 23, 2019 16:58:07 IST