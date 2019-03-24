PM Narendra Modi: Shabana Azmi calls adding Javed Akhtar's name in credits a deliberate move to 'mislead public'

Shabana Azmi has said that adding Javed Akhtar's name to the credit list of PM Narendra Modi was a deliberate move on part of the makers of PM Narendra Modi to "mislead public".

Its quite clear this was done with deliberate intentions to mislead public into believing that @Javedakhtarjadu has written the songs for Mr PM Narendra Modi when the song Ishwar Allah Tere JahaN meiN is from @IamDeepaMehta film 1947Earth. — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) March 23, 2019

Recently, Akhtar and Sameer Anjaan expressed their shock on finding their names under 'lyrics' on the poster of the upcoming film. Akhtar was the first one to point out on Twitter.

Am shocked to find my name on the poster of this film. Have not written any songs for it ! pic.twitter.com/tIeg2vMpVG — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) March 22, 2019

Soon after Akhtar's tweet created a buzz, Anjaan also took to the micro-blogging site to voice his surprise, saying that he's shocked to see his name in the credit list as he's not penned any songs from the film.

Mujhe hairat hai apana naam pm narendra Modi film me dekh karr , Maine aisi kisi film me koi gaana nahi likha hai .. — Sameer (@SameerAnjaan) March 22, 2019

Following the controversy, producer Ssandip Singh clarified that Akhtar and Sameer's were added to the credit list as the makers used parts of old songs that were written by the two.

He told Firstpost, "There is a song from 1947: Earth, it's called 'Ishwar Allah', written by Javed saab. We have put the song in this film because T-Series is a partner. I have we have done justice to this song and people will be shocked because a lot of them have not heard the song." He added, "I think, it has one of the finest lyrics written by Javed saab." He also said that Sameer's song 'Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo' from the movie Dus has been added in the film.

Apart from them, the poster also features the names of Prasoon Joshi, Sameer, Abhendra Kumar Upadhyay, Sardaraa, Parry G and Lavraj among many others.

Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi is based on the life of Narendra Modi.

The film was previously scheduled to release on 12 April, a day after the completion of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections, but has now been rescheduled to hit screens on 5 April.

