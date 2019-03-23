PM Narendra Modi producer Ssandip Singh clarifies Javed Akhtar, Sameer's old songs used in biopic

Javed Akhtar and Sameer had expressed shock at finding their names in the credits of PM Narendra Modi biopic, even though they had not written any songs for the film.

Sameer had earlier said that he had reached out to T-Series but they had no idea about this issue. He said that he had even tried contacting director Omung Kumar and producer Ssandip Singh, but their phones were out of reach.

Singh clarified the issue in an interaction with Firstpost. "There is a song from 1947: Earth, it's called 'Ishwar Allah', written by Javed saab. We have put the song in this film because T-Series is a partner. I have we have done justice to this song and people will be shocked because a lot of them have not heard the song." He added, "I think, it has one of the finest lyrics written by Javed saab."

When asked about the use of Sameer's lyrics, Singh said, "We have used Sameer saab's song for the film. The song is 'Suno Gaur se Duniya Walo' from the movie Dus."

Vivek Oberoi stars as the Prime Minister alongside Rajendra Gupta, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Bisht Sengupta, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar and Yatun Karyekar.

The film has been called “propaganda by the BJP to influence" voters during the Lok Sabha elections by the opposition. It was recently reported that the Election Commission had served a show cause notice to Dainik Bhaskar, T-Series and Legend Global Studio, owned by Singh for alleged Model Code of Conduct violations. The notice stated that the film's full-page ad carried in the Hindi language daily Dainik Bhaskar appears to be a 'surrogate advertisement' which may have "political overtures" contrary to the tenets of Model Code of Conduct.

