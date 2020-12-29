'Please forgive me', tweets Rajinikanth after deciding not to launch his political party Rajini Makkal Mandram in 2021 after all

Actor Rajinikanth, who has been saying that he will be joining politics and recently said that he will be launching a party in 2021, has now said that he will not be becoming a politician after all, for health reasons.

Rajinikanth apologised on Twitter. The announcement for his new political party was scheduled to be made on 31 December.

The actor, in his tweet, said only he knows the pain of announcing the decision, adding he will serve people without entering electoral politics. The septuagenarian actor was expected to float his political party in January 2021, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

"With extreme sadness, I say that I can't enter politics. I alone know the pain I went through while announcing this decision," the 70-year-old movie star wrote in a letter in Tamil that he posted on Twitter."

"This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics," he wrote in the letter. "My hospitalisation was like a warning from God. My campaign will impact health amid the pandemic. I thank office bearers for working with me," Rajinikanth said.

He indicated he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now.

The actor's statement comes two days after he was discharged from Hyderabad hospital on Sunday where he was being treated for blood pressure fluctuations and frail health.

Earlier, a health bulletin\ by the hospital had stated that the superstar's blood pressure was still on the higher side, but was in control. The report added that investigations had not revealed anything 'alarming' in his health.

A few days ago, shooting of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming film Annaatthe was stalled after four crew members tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine test. Sun Pictures, the production house of the film, announced that Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative.

In October, Rajinikanth had revealed that he was advised by doctors to stay away from the heat and dust of campaign as his immune system was made weak after a renal transplant, making him more susceptible to coronavirus .