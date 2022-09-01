Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service – recently released one of their most-awaited series ‘Please Find Attached - Season 3’.

The lead actors, Barkha Singh and Ayush Mehra, visited prestigious institutions in Mumbai, St. Xaviers and Mithibai, to commemorate the release of the touching movie. There, they interacted with their fans in a genuinely charming way.

The actors discussed falling in love at a young age with the students in a variety of ways, including the exhilaration they felt on their “First date ever,” the funniest, dumbest conflicts with partners, and much more!

The students welcomed the on-screen couple in style and then left the couple speechless with a unique dance performance. The pair enjoyed themselves with the students from both universities as they celebrated the premiere of their performance.

Please Find Attached Shaurya and Sanya put their relationship above all other issues in episode three. Shaurya and Sanya experience the highs and lows of a work relationship, from organizing their first date to throwing a house party. The office turns out to be the ideal environment for the spice in their lives even though love is in the air for this charming couple.

Please Find Attached season 3 is a product made by Dice Media. It is currently available for free streaming on Amazon miniTV and Fire TV, with new episodes debuting every Wednesday.

