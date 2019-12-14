Plea filed against Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior for deliberately concealing the valiant warrior's 'true lineage'

A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the director of upcoming Bollywood film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to show the true lineage of Tanhaji. The petition has also sought a direction to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) not to grant a certificate for public viewing to the film, starring Ajay Devgan in the lead, if the true lineage of Tanhaji Malusare is not shown in it.

The plea by Akhil Bhartiya Kshtriya Koli Rajput Sangh, a society, has alleged that the makers of the film are incorrectly showing Tanhaji as belonging to the Maratha community when he in fact was a Kshatriya Mahadeo Koli.

It has claimed that the film, scheduled to be released on January 10, "deliberately concealed" the true lineage of Tanhaji "for political and commercial gains".

The petition has further claimed that the Koli community had sent several representations to the CBFC to ensure the film is not released without showing the true lineage of Tanhaji, but no action has been taken by the censor board.

Tanhaji Malusare, also known as 'simha' (lion) was a warrior and military leader in the army of Shivaji.

The film, helmed by Om Raut depicts Ajay as the valiant Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's trusted soldier and fought alongside the Marathi legend in multiple battles in the 17th century.

