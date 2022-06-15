From Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg's Uncharted to Idris Elba's Sonic the Hedgehog 2, these video game-inspired shows and films promise to take you on an entertaining ride.

The world of e-gaming has evolved through the years and continues to attract young minds across the globe. From being viewed as only for children, this phenomenal industry is now estimated to be worth a trillion dollars. If you’re passionate about the potential of this space and its growth, here’s a list of shows and movies we recommend you watch across Voot Select, Netflix, Disney+Hotstar & Amazon Prime Video.

Players - Voot Select (16th June, 2022)

A comedic documentary-style series that will explore the world of the largest e-sport on the planet through a fictional League of Legends team's pursuit of a championship. From the Peabody Award-winning creators of "American Vandal '' (Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault), Players is a mockumentary that follows a fictional pro-League of Legends esports team, as they pursue their first championship after years of close calls and heartache. To win it all, they will need their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put their egos aside and work together. What could possibly go wrong?

Uncharted - Amazon Prime Video

Uncharted had so much going for it. A genuine star in Tom Holland, who plays the leading adventurer, Nathan Drake. Mark Wahlberg as his co-star. Plus, an apt director in Ruben Fleischer, whose breakout film, Zombieland, is still massively rewatchable. We hate to report that Uncharted is half of what it could've been. Which means that there are still some quips, gargantuan action setpieces, and various acts of Tom Holland. It's just all wrapped up in a film with scattershot pacing and not much character development for its lead.

Mortal Kombat - Disney+Hotstar

The Mortal Kombat reboot was never going to reach the bloody, campy heights of its 1995 predecessor. But it's still a treat for gamers who grew up slicing and dicing back when the fighters were merely two-dimensional.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Amazon Prime Video

We hate to say it, but Sonic the Hedgehog 2 doesn't go quite as fast as its predecessor, losing some of its wit and charm from the first outing. That said, Ben Schwartz's gleefully chaotic work as Sonic, with a superb Idris Elba added to the mix as the echidna Knuckles, makes Sonic the Hedgehog 2 firmly one of the better films on this list.

The Witcher S2- Netflix

The Witcher is a Polish-American fantasy drama television series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich for the streaming service Netflix. The witcher Geralt, a mutated monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world in which people often prove more wicked than beasts.