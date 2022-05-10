'It's the most challenging role I've ever played,' says Plabita who plays the role of Fetish Girl in Escaype Live.

Actors love exploring their own boundaries when it comes to the roles that they portray. Plabita who plays the part of ‘Fetish Girl’ in Disney+ Hotstar’s upcoming series Escaype Live too got an opportunity to essay a character that she has never done before! It was a challenging part and she had to prepare for it, to ace it.

In her own words, Plabita shares her experience of preparing for her role of Fetish Girl in Escaype Live, “There were many days of prep. I worked on my body language and the dance performances with the choreographers and on my dialogues and tone of character with the director. I needed a lot of prep for Fetish Girl because I wanted her to look absolutely effortless and I wanted to look extremely comfortable in my skin. Since I have never played such a character, I was very grateful to have been offered it. I needed to work hard to make sure I did my best with it.

She further adds, “It's the most challenging role I've ever played. It was tough to look at myself and act on a selfie camera. I must add, it was possible for me to deliver my best because of the whole crew. The entire team made me so comfortable, without it, I'd have had a tough time being Fetish Girl on set.”

Escaype Live is a fictional story, penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary, that is likely to seem very true and real. The story features a bunch of content creators, with different paths but one goal - to produce viral content to emerge victorious in a life-changing competition announced by the hottest new app in the country called Escaype Live. Produced under Siddharth Kumar Tewary's One Life Studios, the nine-episodic series heavily emphasizes the human tendency to be competitive and their drive to succeed. The supremely talented cast, includes Siddharth, Jaaved Jaaferi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Swastika Mukherjee, Plabita Borthakur, Waluscha D'Souza, Ritvik Sahore, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, Jagjeet Sandhu, Rohit Chandel and child actor Aadyaa Sharma amongst others.

The essence of the series explores the lengths content creators and tech giants are willing to travel to achieve their aspirations. Set across different cities of India, the series leveraged different dialogue writers for each city to add regional authenticity. Dance Rani’s story based in Jaisalmer saw her dialogues being penned by Vinod Sharma while Amcha’s lines were penned by Amol Surve. Similarly, Banaras-based characters of Meenakumari and Sunaina’s dialogues were written by Ranveer Pratap Singh while Darkie and Fetish Girl’s dialogues were penned by Jaya Mishra and Siddharth Kumar Tewary.

