Pixar's Coco wins best picture, best director at Imagen Awards; film's actor hopes for sequel

Oscar-winning Pixar film Coco topped the list of winners at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards, presented by the Imagen Foundation that encourages positive portrayals of Latinos in media, according to Deadline. Coco won the Best Feature Film award as well as Best Director award for Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina.

Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced the character of Miguel Rivera, hoped for the story to further explore the protagonist's love for music in a sequel, live-action adaptation or even a stage show, reports Variety.

"If there was a chance, I would love to. I hope there’s a sequel even if I’m not in it. I’d just love to see more about Miguel — what he’s up to, what he’s doing. I want to know about his relationship with his new baby sister."

Variety also adds that Gonzalez performed 'Remember Me' from the animated musical.

As promised, Anthony Gonzalez singing #RememberMe from @pixarcoco and making everyone in the room cry at the #2018ImagenAwards tonight 😭💀🎊❤🎸pic.twitter.com/mN2hcXGU4e — Tara Bitran (@tarabitran) August 26, 2018

Coco was Pixar's first feature film with a minority lead character and one of the largest American productions to have an all Latino voice cast. It released in Indian theatres on 24 November 2017.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 18:50 PM