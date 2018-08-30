You are here:

Pixar's Coco wins best picture, best director at Imagen Awards; film's actor hopes for sequel

FP Staff

Aug,30 2018 18:50:57 IST

Oscar-winning Pixar film Coco topped the list of winners at the 33rd annual Imagen Awards, presented by the Imagen Foundation that encourages positive portrayals of Latinos in media, according to Deadline. Coco won the Best Feature Film award as well as Best Director award for Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina.

A still from Coco/Image from Twitter.

A still from Coco/Image from Twitter.

Anthony Gonzalez, who voiced the character of Miguel Rivera, hoped for the story to further explore the protagonist's love for music in a sequel, live-action adaptation or even a stage show, reports Variety.

"If there was a chance, I would love to. I hope there’s a sequel even if I’m not in it. I’d just love to see more about Miguel — what he’s up to, what he’s doing. I want to know about his relationship with his new baby sister."

Variety also adds that Gonzalez performed 'Remember Me' from the animated musical.

Coco was Pixar's first feature film with a minority lead character and one of the largest American productions to have an all Latino voice cast. It released in Indian theatres on 24 November 2017.

Updated Date: Aug 30, 2018 18:50 PM

tags: #Anthony Gonzalez #BuzzPatrol #Coco #Hollywood #Imagen Awards #Lee #Pixar

also see

BlacKkKlansman review round-up: Spike Lee's black empowerment story is his 'strongest' work in years

BlacKkKlansman review round-up: Spike Lee's black empowerment story is his 'strongest' work in years

Remake of Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon could get complete overhaul in post-Black Panther world

Remake of Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon could get complete overhaul in post-Black Panther world

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm

Kolamavu Kokila will be an acid test for Nayanthara, after lukewarm response to Dora and Aramm