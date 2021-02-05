Pitta Kathalu trailer: Netflix unveils trailer of Telugu anthology depicting 'deceptive sides of love'
Starring Shruti Haasan and Amala Paul, among others, Pitta Kathalu is Netflix India's first Telugu Original
The trailer for the upcoming Telugu film Pitta Kathalu was released earlier today, 5 February. The project is an anthology movie depicting four stories that deal with the “darker, deceptive sides of love”.
The Netflix India original movie has been produced by RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment and the film is set to go live on Netflix on 19 February.
Four directors Tharun Bhascker, BV Nandini Reddy, Nag Ashwin and Sankalp Reddy have come together to direct four tales of ‘unconventional love’. Actors Shruti Haasan, Amala Paul, Saanve Megghana and Eesha Rebba are the protagonists of the four tales.
The trailer introduces the main characters and their different spheres. While one story is taking place in a futuristic world, we also get a rural setting in one of the other tales as well.
Check out the trailer here
Love, betrayal and holograms? VR signing up for this right now.#PittaKathalu@TharunBhasckerD @LakshmiManchu @SaanveMegghana @bethiganti_ @nandureddy4u @IamJagguBhai @Amala_ams #AshwinKakamanu @nagashwin7 @shrutihaasan @TheSanjithhegde #SangeethShoban @anishkuruvilla pic.twitter.com/BfO0gItRr1
— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 5, 2021
According to Hindustan Times, Ashwin Kakumanu, Jagapathi Babu, Lakshmi Manchu, and Sanjith Hegde are also playing key roles in the film. The report added that the first Telugu anthology film is reportedly the remake of Netflix’s Lust Stories.
Directed by four Bollywood filmmakers, namely Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap, the stories focused on lust and the films were shot from the perspectives of women. The project starred Radhika Apte, Kiara Advani, and Manisha Koirala in important roles.
The synopsis by Netflix suggests the motto of the film to be: “It's a man's world. Until a woman decides it's not.” The description further says that the four women who are in the focus are widely different from each other, except for one aspect: “Their tenacity when it comes to challenging norms”.
Amala Paul was quoted by The Indian Express as saying the “storytelling is raw and authentic”. She remained hopeful, saying it will have a connection with the audience. Speaking about her story, Meera, she said the short format has helped make the impact more powerful as the power struggle between men and women comes to the fore.
