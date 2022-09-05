The renowned superfood company Pintola has announced a partnership with Sunil Chhetri, the iconic football player and captain of the Indian football team.

The leading superfood brand Pintola announces its collaboration with the legendary football player and the Captain of the Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri. Pintola, a home-grown brand rooted in its values and commitment to offer world class quality products, has been one of the leading nut butters’ brand in the country today offering the widest array of nut butter range across. Not only this, within 10 years of its foray in the market the brand is leading the pack in its category when it comes to online sales across e-commerce platforms.

Sharing his elation on this association, Mr. Anand (Owner of) Pintola added, “Sunil Chhetri and Pintola embodies similar values of rootedness, perfection, consistency, and performance and most crucially promoting the idea of healthier India to this generation. Mr. Chhetri personifies consistency and our brand is dedicated towards helping the country to stay consistent on their fitness journey and thereby becoming the best version of themselves and who better than Mr Chhetri who has been the best soccer player of the country for close to two decades now.

Mr. Chhetri’s ‘no compromise attitude’ is an inspiration for many, similarly, at Pintola we imbibe no compromise when it comes to ensuring the quality world class range of natural nut butter range.

Here’s the teaser and main film attached below featuring Sunil Chhetri-

Main film:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11)

Teaser-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunil Chhetri (@chetri_sunil11)

Notably, this is going to be Sunil Chhetri’s first ever collaboration with an FMCG brand in the country. Sharing his views on association Sunil Chhetri further added, “It is a pleasure to associate with Pintola for their natural & organic nut butter range. As an athlete, I have been extremely cautious of my associations, and what I represent when it comes to health and fitness, as this is something I take seriously.

In fact, my managerial team made a trip to the manufacturing unit of Pintola, in Himmatnagar and had only good things to say about the quality and standards. Associating with Pintola was an easy choice given what they have been achieving through quality products that are healthy, organic and natural.“

Pintola and Sunil Chhetri’s collaboration shall open newer realms of healthy eating options in the country, adding sports enthusiasts to its existing wide consumer base.

Pintola boasts of a premium basket size of 21 products and aims to cater to a consumer size of 100 Million in the near future.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.