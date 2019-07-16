You are here:

Nerkonda Paarvai: Ajith, Shraddha Srinath's Pink Tamil remake to now release on 8 August

South superstar Ajith Kumar's much-awaited Tamil film Nerkonda Paarvai will hit the theatres on August 8, instead of previously announced date, 10 August.

Boney Kapoor, producer of the film, took to Twitter to make the announcement. He shared the news along with a new poster of the film.

The movie is an official remake of 2016's critically-acclaimed Hindi film Pink. Ajith plays an ageing lawyer, who takes on the case of three women after they are sexually harassed by a group of men who come from an influential background. Ajit will be playing the part essayed by megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra, apart from Bachchan as lawyer Deepak Sehgal. The film won critical and commercial acclaim, and took home a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue in 2017.

Nerkonda Paarvai stars Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Tariang reprises her role from the Hindi original. Arjun Chidambaram, Adhik Ravichandran, Ashwin Rao, Sujith Shankar, Rangaraj Pandey, Delhi Ganesh, Jeya Prakash, D. Ramachandran, Dinesh P Nair, Kodhanda Raman, Kalpana Sri, Kumara Gurubharan and Mai Pa Narayanan are also part of the cast.

Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin will be seen in guest roles in the film.

Updated Date: Jul 16, 2019 11:18:32 IST