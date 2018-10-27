You are here:

Pihu's promotional ploy dubbed as 'traumatising', 'disturbing' by Twitterati; Ronnie Screwwala defends strategy

FP Staff

Oct,27 2018 11:46:56 IST

The promotional strategy of Vinod Kapri's upcoming social thriller Pihu was criticised by journalist Sudhir Srinivasan, who dubbed it as a 'horrible invasion of privacy. '

A still from Pihu. YouTube screengrab

As per Srinivasan, he received a call from an unknown number, where baby was heard wailing about her parents. After trying to call back the number in vain, he got a message that had the link of the trailer of the film. Several other twitter users who also complained about receiving such calls.

Responding to the criticism towards the marketing ploy, producer Ronnie Screwwala said, "To each his own. The marketing team wanted to try something different with this film. Just because some people had an issue with it, doesn't mean we'll stop pushing the envelope."

Pihu is slated to release on 16 November.

