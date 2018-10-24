Pihu trailer: This bone-chilling narrative spun around a two-year-old left unsupervised is every parent's nightmare

What would happen if the beloved adventure franchise, Home Alone, was to be adapted in a horror thriller genre? Vinod Kapri's Pihu is situated around the 'what if', making a two-year-old girl the subject in midst of the chaos.

Like any other toddler, the inquisitive Pihu wants to explore everything that her parents do not allow her to touch. From hiding inside a refrigerator, to climbing a bookcase to grab the cellphone from perched above it, Pihu is seen exposed to the potential dangers that a child can face when left without supervision. A bone-chilling narrative is spun around the two-year-old protagonist whose mother lies unresponsive on a bed.

The trailer is replete with jump-scares, from Pihu spilling water all over the floor as she mistakenly switches on all electrical appliances, a lit gas burner, to her climbing up the railing of her open balcony in her high-rise home to fetch for the toy that has slipped and fallen from her hand on the main road.

The film had opened the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Goa in 2017. Following the festival, the film was immediately picked up by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur's banners. Featuring Myra Vishwakarma and Prernaa Sharma, Pihu will be releasing on 16 November.

Watch the trailer here:

