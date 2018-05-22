Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur reunite to produce Vinod Kapri's critically acclaimed film Pihu

The dynamic duo of Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, who in their UTV days had left behind a legacy of content-backed movies like The Lunchbox, Shahid and Khosla Ka Ghosla to name a few, are back together with the critically acclaimed Pihu, as reported by the Times of India.

This is their first collaboration since Screwvala set up his own production company called RSVP and Siddharth founded Roy Kapur Films. Vinod Kapri, who pulled off the feat of a movie with a two-year-old protagonist, is the journalist-turned director of Pihu. The movie is the story of a two-year old left alone in an apartment and is based on a real life incident. The movie was the opening feature film at the prestigious IFFI 2017 and has traveled across world in film festivals like Vancouver, Palm Springs, Iran, Germany and Morocco, where it also won the Best Film.

“It’s always thrilling to come across directors who want to tell stories that disrupt the status quo using bold new narrative styles. It is a towering directorial achievement by Vinod and we look forward to bringing it to audiences soon,” said Siddarth Roy Kapoor about the movie, which is slated for a theatrical release on 3 August. “Pihu is a unique film and thrillingly real. Imagine 90 minutes of a spellbinding experience. It tugs at your heart at all times,” added Ronnie, as reported by the Times of India.

Siddharth and Ronnie are also co-producing the Rakesh Sharma biopic Salute, reportedly starring Shah Rukh Khan, after Aamir Khan pulled out of the project.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 12:32 PM