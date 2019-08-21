You are here:

Demi Lovato joins Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, Dan Stevens in Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision

FP Staff

Aug 21, 2019 13:17:15 IST

Washington DC: American singer-actor Demi Lovato joined the cast of Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy Eurovision. 

According to E-News, the comedy-drama is inspired by the real-life European singing contest of the same name.

After the 27-year-old singer was spotted on the film's U.K. set, the director shared a picture on Instagram to announce the news. In the snap, Will wished Eurovision's latest star a very happy birthday.

"Y'all, Will Ferrell made me a cake," the birthday girl wrote on Instagram.

Check out the announcement video here


The ensemble cast of Eurovision also includes Pierce Brosnan, Rachel McAdams, and Dan Stevens. In the film, Stevens and McAdams will play Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong and Sigrit Ericksdottir, while Brosnan will star as Lars' father Erick Erickssong.

As for Demi's role, according to E-News, she will star as Katiana, "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland."

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Aug 21, 2019 13:17:15 IST

