Cast: Shreedhar Dubey, Radha Bhatt, Anuraag Arora, Anurag Thakur, Ishika Gagneja

Director: Abhishek Dhandharia

Language: Hindi

Alakh Pandey is a name that may inspire a lot of students who wish to fulfill dreams. But for many, he’s still an unknown name and face. Cinema is then the most important medium to tell stories of people who gave their all to nourish and nurture visions. Of course, they didn’t imagine films and series would be made on their lives while they were busy making someone else’s. After the 2019 Super 30, made on mathematician Anand Kumar’s inspiring story, it’s now time to get to know the man mentioned in the first line of this review.

Alakh Pandey possibly made the most judicious use of social media and YouTube. He rightly earned the spot of going viral and becoming a sensation across the nation. Just like how all teachers should be, he was hungrier than his students. Hungry to see his dream stand true, hungry to witness tears of joy in his protégés’ eyes. And it’s fitting that the man who plays this man is a man who’s as hungry as the man he’s playing. Actor Shreedhar Dubey infuses the emotions of warmth and being worn-out with the right amount of sincerity.

For those who don’t know, as per the information on the net- ‘Alakh Pandey is a 31-year-old YouTube sensation who rose to fame after his startup’s turnover crossed the $1 billion mark.’ Inevitably, he never did it for the money, it just followed. Director Abhishek Dhandharia assembles a cast of real and fleshed-out characters that boast off names like Radha Bhatt, Anuraag Arora, Anurag Thakur, Ishika Gagneja and Saif Hyder. But just like Pandey’s life, the series isn’t perfect either. The story of rags to riches with dreams and hopes in eyes now feels too familiar. So does the way makers use the background score to pump up the emotions of the people watching it. The reactionary shots and the BGM that plays (at some places, swells) suggest victory, triumph, and a clap-trap moment. It’s all done till death. But yes, the show surely has its rousing moments.

Perhaps the biggest success for Physics Wallah will lie in the fact that nobody asks again- ‘Who Alakh Pandey?’

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Physics Wallah is now streaming on Amazon miniTV.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.