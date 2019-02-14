Photograph: New poster reveals Ritesh Batra film, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, will release on 15 March

After receiving plenty of appreciation at Sundance and Berlinale, the makers of Photograph have decided to release the film in India on 15 March. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, the makers took to social media to share the news along with a new poster of the film.

While one side of the poster shows Nawazuddin with a camera standing in front of the Gateway of India, the other part shows Sanya, who plays a college girl in the film in a green top with a bag hung over her shoulders.

Photograph had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, and was recently screened at the Berlin Film Festival, where it received great reviews and was appreciated by the critics. The film marks the reunion of director Ritesh Batra and actor Nawazuddin after their successful collaboration in The Lunchbox.

The backdrop of the film is set in Mumbai, where Nawaz is essaying the character of a photographer and Sanya Malhotra plays the role of an introverted college girl

Directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studios in association with The Match Factory.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 17:45:28 IST