Phone Bhoot has finally released and the film has leveled up to all our expectations. The audience has eagerly waited to watch this ultimate comedy of horror film and now that it’s in the theater, it is a spooky treat. After being released, Phone Bhoot sees growth in the evening and night shows and has earned 2.05 cr, which an impressive response for a film with a new genre. This clean family entertainer has roped in viewers of all ages and is doing a number on several youths and kids.

After being released across the quarters, ‘Phone Bhoot‘ comes out as a very promising comedy of horror. With Katrina Kaif being the most charming ghost, and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter being the quirkiest ghostbuster, the film has definitely made a space in the audience’s heart. The film has come as a perfect dose of entertainment for this weekend to watch out for. With the release, Phone Bhoot is being loved amongst the audience. While the film has just started to spread its charm around the corners, it would be exciting to see how it will create examples of its success in the future.

Directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath, ‘Phone Bhoot’ is produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is released in theaters on 4th November 2022.

