Pharrell Williams cast as narrator in Dr Seuss' The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch

Pharrell Williams has joined the voice cast as the narrator for Illumination upcoming animation film The Grinch, based on Dr Seuss' best-seller How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Williams, who has previously worked with the studio for 2013's Despicable Me 2 song 'Happy', shared the development on Twitter.

Excited to continue my relationship with @IllumEnt and announce that I've joined the @grinchmovie fam 🎄! Incredibly honored and proud to narrate this timely adaptation of Dr. Seuss' beloved classic. 🙏🏾 In theaters November 9th. pic.twitter.com/R3PEFx99vG — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) September 18, 2018

According to Deadline, Tyler the Creator has written a song 'I Am The Grinch' and will also perform it for the film. Composer Danny Elfman has written the film's score and has also collaborated with Tyler to reprise the Grinch theme 'You’re A Mean One'.

Benedict Cumberbatch has provided the voiceover for the perpetually grumpy lead Grinch. Rashida Jones, SNL's Kenan Thompson and Cameron Seely are also part of the supporting cast. Veteran actor Angela Landsbury will be voicing the Mayor of Whoville.

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, The Grinch comes 18 years after Jim Carrey and Ron Howard's Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The film will open in theatres on 9 November this year.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 17:01 PM