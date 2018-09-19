You are here:

Pharrell Williams cast as narrator in Dr Seuss' The Grinch, starring Benedict Cumberbatch

FP Staff

Sep,19 2018 17:01:07 IST

Pharrell Williams has joined the voice cast as the narrator for Illumination upcoming animation film The Grinchbased on Dr Seuss' best-seller How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Williams, who has previously worked with the studio for 2013's Despicable Me 2 song 'Happy', shared the development on Twitter.

According to Deadline, Tyler the Creator has written a song 'I Am The Grinch' and will also perform it for the film. Composer Danny Elfman has written the film's score and has also collaborated with Tyler to reprise the Grinch theme 'You’re A Mean One'.

Benedict Cumberbatch has provided the voiceover for the perpetually grumpy lead Grinch. Rashida Jones, SNL's Kenan Thompson and Cameron Seely are also part of the supporting cast. Veteran actor Angela Landsbury will be voicing the Mayor of Whoville.

Directed by Scott Mosier and Yarrow Cheney, The Grinch comes 18 years after Jim Carrey and Ron Howard's Christmas classic How The Grinch Stole Christmas. The film will open in theatres on 9 November this year.

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2018 17:01 PM

tags: Benedict Cumberbatch , BuzzPatrol , Despicable Me 2 , Dr. Seuss , Hollywood , How The Grinch Stole Christmas , Pharrell Williams , The Grinch

also see

Jake Gyllenhaal, Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Edward Berger’s psychological thriller, Rio

Jake Gyllenhaal, Benedict Cumberbatch to star in Edward Berger’s psychological thriller, Rio

Halle Berry to make her directorial debut with mixed martial arts film titled Bruised

Halle Berry to make her directorial debut with mixed martial arts film titled Bruised

Saïd Taghmaoui to reportedly play chief antagonist in Bond 25 if narrative is set in the Middle East

Saïd Taghmaoui to reportedly play chief antagonist in Bond 25 if narrative is set in the Middle East