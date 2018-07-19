On Benedict Cumberbatch's 42nd birthday, a throwback to best moments on BBC series Sherlock

Benedict Cumberbatch has given many remarkable performances like in The Imitation Game as Alan Turing, in Dr Strange as Stephen Strange, who also appeared in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity Wars. But he will always be remembered as the sassy bordering on rude, quick thinking, exceptionally intelligent sleuth Sherlock Holmes on the BBC series Sherlock, a modern-day retelling of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's stories.

On 19 July, the immensely versatile and talented actor turns 42, so we are bringing back our favorite moments from the critically acclaimed show that won him a legion of fans.

This comeback when officer Philip Anderson derogatorily calls him a psychopath

When hit by a roadblock, he retreats to his 'mind palace' and comes back with a brilliant solution

Fun fact: According to Smithsonian.com, this memory technique was invented by ancient Greeks also known as the 'method of loci', where one visualises an imaginary location in the mind to store mnemonic images.

Another one when Sherlock very eloquently calls Anderson stupid

Sherlock's sentimental best man's toast at John Watson's wedding

Not usually the one to display emotions easily (or at all), Sherlock surprised Watson and the audience in Season 3, with this best man's speech. Though it had some awkward moments, it took a sentimental turn by the end.

Watson and Sherlock share a moment

This scene is probably a favorite of Sherlock fans everywhere. In Scandal in Belgravia of Season 2, Sherlock is asked to solve a case but is dragged to the queen's residence wrapped in nothing but a sheet. Watson and Sherlock crack up at the sheer ridiculousness of the situation. Also, the scene was shot at Goldsmith's Hall in London and not the actual Buckingham Palace.

Boys of 221B Baker Street have a night out

Sherlock and Watson let their hair down with a stag night before Watson's marriage to Mary Morstan. After visiting a pub on every street where they have encountered a corpse, they end up back at Sherlock's flat and end up playing the Rizla Game.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 20:00 PM