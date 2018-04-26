You are here:

Phamous trailer: Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi let out their wild sides as Chambal thugs

FP Staff

Apr,26 2018 19:51:19 IST

The trailer for upcoming Hindi movie Phamous has been released, and it is all out explosive with a lot of gun waving.

The movie has been directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani, and features critically acclaimed actors like Kay Kay Menon, Jimmy Shergill, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahi Gill. The film's plot revolves around a power struggle in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

Poster for Phamous/Image from Twitter.

Poster of Phamous/Image from Twitter.

The movie's trailer tells the story of three lead characters who routinely resort to violence and have a compulsive obsession with guns. Menon plays a local gangster whereas Pankaj Tripathi (who recently won a Special Mention honour at the 65th National Awards) plays a corrupt politician. Shergill will portray the role of a short-tempered man who is living under difficult circumstances.

The characters in the movie can be seen talking about guns while firing bullets at every possible opportunity.

Scheduled to release on 1 June, Phamous will clash with Veere Di Wedding at the box office.

You can watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 19:51 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Jimmy Shergill #Karan Lalit Bhutani #Kay Kay Menon #Mahi Gill #Pankaj Tripathi #Phamous #TrailerWatch

also see

National Film Awards 2018: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton wins Best Hindi Film; Special Mention for Pankaj Tripathi

National Film Awards 2018: Rajkummar Rao-starrer Newton wins Best Hindi Film; Special Mention for Pankaj Tripathi

Veere Di Wedding trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's film has sass, sweetness in equal measure

Veere Di Wedding trailer: Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha's film has sass, sweetness in equal measure

Abhishek Bachchan responds to being mocked for living with parents: 'Sometimes trolls need to be put in place'

Abhishek Bachchan responds to being mocked for living with parents: 'Sometimes trolls need to be put in place'