Phamous trailer: Jackie Shroff, Kay Kay Menon, Pankaj Tripathi let out their wild sides as Chambal thugs

The trailer for upcoming Hindi movie Phamous has been released, and it is all out explosive with a lot of gun waving.

The movie has been directed by Karan Lalit Bhutani, and features critically acclaimed actors like Kay Kay Menon, Jimmy Shergill, Pankaj Tripathi and Mahi Gill. The film's plot revolves around a power struggle in the Chambal region of Madhya Pradesh.

The movie's trailer tells the story of three lead characters who routinely resort to violence and have a compulsive obsession with guns. Menon plays a local gangster whereas Pankaj Tripathi (who recently won a Special Mention honour at the 65th National Awards) plays a corrupt politician. Shergill will portray the role of a short-tempered man who is living under difficult circumstances.

The characters in the movie can be seen talking about guns while firing bullets at every possible opportunity.

Updated Date: Apr 26, 2018 19:51 PM