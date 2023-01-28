Peyush Bansal offers 'blank cheque' to pitcher, 'revolutionary electric car' impresses all at Shark Tank India 2
In a recent promo, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal while confiding with the pitcher's business idea was seen offering a blank cheque to him in exchange for the asked valuation.
Shark Tank India is back with its second season and has already started entertaining its audiences with entrepreneurs coming from different corners of the country with their innovative business ideas and establishments. Speaking of which, while some have pitched in their new ideas for gaining investment, some entrepreneurs also came in with already-established businesses with an aim to expand them further. Notably, these unique ideas and brands have made the season even more exciting. One such idea recently popped up on Shark Tank India 2 where the pitcher impressed the judges to such an extent that he ended up receiving open offers for his brand.
In a recent promo, Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal while confiding with the pitcher’s business idea was seen offering a blank cheque to him in exchange for the asked valuation. While the identity of the entrepreneur has not been revealed, it was just Bansal who said, “You came for Rs 50 lakhs. You take 1 crore or 2 crores at the valuation you want.” He also stood up with a blank cheque in his hand. Besides this, Aman Gupta also noted how this is happening for the first time when an entrepreneur is being given an open offer.
Take a look:
https://twitter.com/sharktankindia/status/1618571955510153218
Notably, this was not the only idea that impressed the sharks. A man named Kalpit Patel came up with his ‘revolutionary’ idea of an ‘electric car’ and left all the judges intrigued. Describing his invention as an “easy and everyday car”, Kalpit asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity in his company. Further revealing more details about the same, he said that the car is his invention and can be operated by an app even when someone is not sitting inside it. Adding that the car would function at 50 paise per/km, he also went on to give a demo of the same.
Impressed by his idea, the sharks came up with multiple offers, though it is yet to be known who finally bags the deal.
Watch:
https://twitter.com/SonyTV/status/1618538060970622977
The promos speak for themselves and we can say the upcoming episodes will be quite exciting and entertaining.
