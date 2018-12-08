PewDiePie vs T-Series: YouTube star Logan Paul steps in to 'rescue' Swedish gamer

Social media personality Logan Paul has come forward to help Swedish gamer Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg aka PewDiePie, state reports. Paul joins a considerably long list of YouTubers to have joined the campaign to ensure PewDiePie remains at the top of his game and is the most-subscribed channel on YouTube, a fact which is being threatened by Indian music label T-Series.

In order for the gamer to get more subscriptions, YouTube star Mr Beast launched a poll on Twitter which asked fans whether a collaboration with the Paul brothers (Jake and Logan) should take place as a means to aid the gamer. PewDiePie acknowledged the poll and replied by saying, “I wonder if Logan Paul would do it. I wonder. Could we put our differences aside? Come on Logan, what’s it gonna be? That’s right, I’m that desperate - I’ll take any help I can get.”

Paul replied soon enough and said he would come to rescue PewDiePie.

Dear @Pewdiepie, Your time of darkness will reveal an unlikely ally. The Logang is coming ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/eI3zFfKYX7 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 5, 2018

Logan and PewDiePie's issue goes back to January. Paul courted a global controversy what he posted a vlog that depicted him and a few of his friends laughing at an actual corpse that they witnessed in Japan's 'suicide forest.' Fans and general public reacted with shock at the insensitivity of such content. This even spurred his removal from Google Preferred platform and all their future projects were put on hold. The YouTube community also spoke up against this issue and PewDiePie was one among them.

The gamer even made headlines in India when he addressed the concern (shown by fans) about racist comments on India which were posted in his T-Series-dissing videos. He said he often makes such comments without seriousness and that it was for every country, and not India in particular. To prove the fact that he was not racist, he set up a donation campaign for Indian non-governmental organisation Child Rights and You, requesting his fans to aid the underprivileged children in India. Within 24 hours, the campaign had raised Rs 1.6 crore.

