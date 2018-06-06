PewDiePie responds to Ekta Kapoor's tweets with new video titled 'she's angry because I made fun of her'

Remember that time when massively popular YouTube star PewDiePie started to laugh at Ekta Kapoor shows? The battle between the two has now reached a brand new chapter.

PewDiePie, who's real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, has uploaded another new video and this time he addresses Ekta Kapoor directly. The video is titled She's angry because I made fun of her... and sees the YouTube star talk about Ekta Kapoor's reaction after the very first video was uploaded.

Watch She's angry because I made fun of her... here.

In the new video, PewDiePie introduces himself saying, "I am Etika Kapoor here and I hate PewDiePie". He discusses Ekta Kapoor's Twitter rant against him and says, "What did I do to trigger this woman? She went on a big Twitter rant because I said 'good quality'".

This was in reference to PewDiePie's tweet last month featuring a pixelated still from Kasamh Se with the caption "(good quality)". He also made a spoof video of the daily soap in which he slammed Ekta Kapoor's show for being dramatic and going overboard with visual edits.

In the new video, PewDiePie says that his last video had "nothing to do with" Ekta Kapoor. He says, "I don't know who you are. What do you want from me?" He also pointed out that the people defending Ekta are very scarce. PewDiePie ends the new video saying, "Don't be like Ekta Kapoor and go on a Twitter rant when it is completely unrelated to you as well."

Earlier, Ekta had responded to PewDiePie with the following tweets:

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

