Ekta Kapoor lashes out at Swedish YouTube star Pewdiepie for mocking her soap opera Kasamh Se

Ekta Kapoor took a few swings at Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie on Twitter after he ridiculed the quality of her saas-bahu soap operas.

In a video titled "YOU INDIA YOU LOSE," PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, mocked various scenes from the hit show, Kasamh Se.

He took a sarcastic dig at the immoderate use of zoom shots to create heightened drama in the show starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai. He also criticised action sequences featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Rattled by his excessive nitpicking, Ekta expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets.

U seem obsessed bhaiiiii! https://t.co/tZBAtDh2V5 !!! I’ll send u some fresh videos — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 13, 2018

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

This is not the first time he has been in trouble for his videos. In February last year, he paid two people to hold up a sign that read “death to all Jews”. He termed the video, deemed anti-Semitic, as a joke defending his content in a Tumblr posting over the weekend, saying he did not endorse hate-based groups.

PewDiePie is among the most followed stars on YouTube and in 2016, he was on Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 16:56 PM