Ekta Kapoor lashes out at Swedish YouTube star Pewdiepie for mocking her soap opera Kasamh Se

FP Staff

May,14 2018 16:56:12 IST

Ekta Kapoor took a few swings at Swedish YouTube star PewDiePie on Twitter after he ridiculed the quality of her saas-bahu soap operas.

In a video titled "YOU INDIA YOU LOSE," PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, mocked various scenes from the hit show, Kasamh Se.

Pewdiepie (L); Ekta Kapoor (R). Image via Twitter

He took a sarcastic dig at the immoderate use of zoom shots to create heightened drama in the show starring Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai. He also criticised action sequences featuring Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Rattled by his excessive nitpicking, Ekta expressed her displeasure in a series of tweets.

 

This is not the first time he has been in trouble for his videos. In February last year, he paid two people to hold up a sign that read “death to all Jews”. He termed the video, deemed anti-Semitic, as a joke  defending his content in a Tumblr posting over the weekend, saying he did not endorse hate-based groups.

PewDiePie is among the most followed stars on YouTube and in 2016, he was on Time magazine’s list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

Updated Date: May 14, 2018 16:56 PM

