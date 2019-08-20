PewDiePie marries longtime partner Marzia Bisognin in London, says 'I'm the happiest I can be'

YouTube personality PewDiePie has married his longtime partner Marzia Bisognin after eight years of being together. The Swedish YouTuber – real name Felix Kjellberg – revealed the news on Twitter as he posted pictures with Marzia from their wedding day.

Sharing the photos on Twitter, he wrote, "I'm the happiest I can be."

We are married!!! I'm the happiest I can be ❤️ I'm so lucky to share my life with this amazing woman. pic.twitter.com/RA3iKAgMOs — ƿ૯ωძɿ૯ƿɿ૯ (@pewdiepie) August 20, 2019

Marzia also shared some beautiful stills from the ceremony and wrote, "It was the most beautiful day, which I will treasure forever. I am so thankful for all the people that made time to attend the event and helped us celebrate our marriage."

Felix, 29, looked dapper in an all-black outfit with a matching a tie and shirt to his wedding suit. Marzia, 26, chose a more traditional route, opting for a gorgeous white lace wedding dress with long sheer sleeves, corset-style top with intricate lace detail.

With over 100 million followers, Pewdiepie was recently named as the biggest earning YouTuber, reportedly racking in £6.5million a month. He makes his fortune through a mix of merchandise sales and ad revenue on YouTube, amounting to an annual income of £78.9 million.

Marzia, isn’t a stranger to the YouTuber life either – in 2014, she led the most subscribed Italian channel, focusing on makeup, books, fashion, DIY and video games. However, she announced she was retiring from vlogging in 2018 due to mental health reasons.

(Also read: T-series beats PewDiePie to become world's most subscribed YouTube channel with 100 million subscribers)

Updated Date: Aug 20, 2019 18:56:39 IST