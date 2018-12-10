Petta: First look of Saro, Trisha's character from Rajinikanth and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer, revealed

After unveiling intriguing first look poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Sethupathi, the makers of Petta dropped Trisha's look in the film. Dressed simply in a traditional red and blue silk saree, the acclaimed actress features in the poster with Rajinikanth. Her look has been further accentuated by ethnic gold jewellery typically worn by married women.

My dream come true to be pairing with the one and only SUPERSTAR

It is with pride and happiness I present...#Petta #Saro #Thalaivar pic.twitter.com/ZIrm9foTkw — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) December 9, 2018

Rajinikanth pushes the swing that Saro (Trisha) is sitting on. The two look happy and engrossed in each other's company in a village setting. Trisha was last alongside Sethupathi in 96.

The other two recently released posters from the Karthik Subbaraj film introduced Sethupathi as Jithu and Siddiqui as Singaar Singh. The makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial had also released the first single from the film a day before releasing Sethupathi's first look. 'Marana Mass,' the track, was received by the audience with many celebrities tweeting about it as well.

Petta marks the first collaboration between the Pizza director and Rajinikanth. It also stars Bobby Simha, Trisha, Sasikumar, Simran, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

