Petta: A bloodied Vijay Sethupathi wields a gun in first look photo from Rajinikanth-starrer

The first look of Vijay Sethupathi's character from Rajinikanth-starrer Petta was unveiled by Sun Pictures on Tuesday. Titled Jithu, the picture shows the actor as a dreadful, gun-wielding gangster with two deep cuts - one on his right cheek and the other on his left eyebrow. Wrapped in a white shawl, Sethupathi sports an expression that is difficult to read - we do not know if it is anger, frustration or both.

Although Sethupathi looks like a cold-blooded anti-hero, his part has in the film has been kept under wraps by the makers.

Rajinikanth's silhouette can be seen in the back. He sports a long coat, which adds more mystery to the poster because it is unclear whether he is going up against Sethupathi's Jithu or merely observing him from a distance.

The makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial had also released the first single from the film a day before releasing Sethupathi's first look. 'Marana Mass,' the track, was received by the audience with many celebrities tweeting about it as well.

Petta marks the first collaboration between the Pizza director and Rajinikanth. It also stars Bobby Simha, Trisha, Sasikumar, Simran, Malayalam actor Manikandan R Achari and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Dec 05, 2018 09:23 AM