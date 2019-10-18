Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway trailer — James Corden's titular bunny sets off on a fun and frolic adventure

Sony has unveiled the first teaser trailer of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, and the mischievous titular character is back with his antics. The sequel of the 2018 film sees Peter Rabbit, with his other bunny buddies, becomes somewhat of a family with Thomas (Domhnall Gleeson) and Bea (Rose Byrne).

The trailer opens with the wedding ceremony of Bea and Thomas, where Peter is shown coming to terms (or not) with the fact that Thomas will be his father. Thomas reprimands Peter for his mischief, and asks him to mend his ways. When Bea and Thomas leave town on a book tour, Peter decides to step out of the known territory of his protected home, and explore the world.

"If that's who they think I am, maybe I'd be better off without them," he tells himself.

While on his new adventure, Peter crosses paths with another rabbit trying to steal fruit from a shop. The friend, Barnabas, tells Peter that he knew Peter's father and he"was a fierce, bad rabbit," much like him. From boating to skydiving, Peter and his friends try it all out.

On the other hand, worried for his well-being, Peter's family sets out to look for him.

The trailer ends with Thomas deciding to "frolic" with the rabbits, but ending up tumbling down a hill.

The movie based on the stories of Peter Rabbit, created by Beatrix Potte, with Rob Lieber and Gluck penning an original story and screenplay for it. Will Gluck has directed the movie. The film also stars Sam Neill, Daisy Ridley, Elizabeth Debicki, and Margot Robbie.

The first film grossed $115 million in the US, and $325 million worldwide. According to Sony, it is the studio's biggest-ever non-James Bond film in the UK. The film had also notched the first place in 22 territories internationally, including Australia, Russia, Germany, and Spain, and surpassed both Paddington movies.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is scheduled to release on 17 April, 2020.

