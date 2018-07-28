You are here:

Peter Dinklage to star in Rumpelstiltskin; project to be produced by Sony Pictures, Estuary Films

FP Staff

Jul,28 2018 11:53:13 IST

Actor Peter Dinklage has become a sensation with his character on Game of Thrones. With fans wanting more of his performances on-screen, the announcement of his role in Rumpelstiltskin comes as a good news.

Peter Dinklage. Image from Facebook

Variety reports that Dinklage has been roped in to star in the fairytale while Sony Pictures is to come on-board and produce it. Script writers Patrick Ness will collaborate with Karen Rosenfelt for Rumpelstiltskin. Matt Smith, David Alpert, David Ginsberg, and Josh Weinstock will also be producing.

Sources told Variety that even though this venture would not be the actor's immediate next after Game of Thrones, the studio as well as Dinklage have kept it in their priority list.

The exact plot details are being kept under wraps. It is also not known whether the story will be set in its original backdrop or have a modern-day adaptation to it.

The narrative of the imp-like creature has had varied representations on-screen with the recent most being ABC’s long-running series Once Upon a Time. Actor Robert Carlyle played the role of Rumpelstiltskin in it.

Patrick Ness is has been most appreciated for his work in Chaos Walking and A Monster Calls, both of which he adapted for the screen.

Dinklage, set a record for his seventh Emmy nomination for HBO's Game of Thrones. It is the highest number of nominations any actor has received for playing the same character.

Dinklage for recently seen on the silver screen in the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War. He will next be seen in the HBO Films pic My Dinner With Herve.

He will also be starring in the dark comedy O’Lucky Day.

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 11:53 AM

