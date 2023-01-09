When Vani Jairam sang Pee kahan pee kahan for Sridevi in Solva Sawan she meant something quite different from what the PeeMan, a.k.a Shankar Mishra has made the song out to be.

To pee or not to pee, that is the Shakespearean question. The appalling incident marks an all-time low in airborne etiquette. We should denounce the incident as one nation. But Vivek Agnihotri wants to know what the level of public outrage would have been if a Khan superstar was guilty of this crime.

I would like to rephrase that: what if any actor, even Mohan Choti (may God rest his soul) or Satyen Kappu were guilty of this inflight transgression? Chances are, the matter would be hushed up. It’s not that stars can do no wrong. They can and they do. They are just protected most of the time from the normal laws that affect commoners.

Dear @sardesairajdeep,

The law is same for everyone. Be it Arfa or Rajdeep. It’s the media (vulture media, according to you) which discriminates. I am sure if it was a Khan, you would have called him a victim by now. Pl think and reflect. https://t.co/slo2YXIms6 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 6, 2023

I know of several cases of entertainment celebrities’ despicably drunken disorderly behaviour midair. We know what Kapil Sharma did with Sunil Grover on a flight from Australia to India. Without any provocation, Kapil, under the influence of alcohol, pounced on Sunil Grover The rest of the comedy team saw Kapil loudly abusing Sunil. Sunil kept quiet, probably thinking that Kapil would calm down after the outburst. But Kapil got more aggressive. His loud abuses could be heard right across the flight cabin. He then allegedly physically assaulted Sunil. That’s when all hell broke loose. The flight attendants rushed to the spot. They wanted to handcuff Kapil in order to restrain him. To his credit, Sunil stood by his unruly colleague and asked the cabin crew to overlook his drunken behaviour.

Why was no legal action taken against Kapil? Of course, it is great that he sobered up now, and I love Kapil’s comic sense. But a crime is a crime. Why are entertainment personalities treated differently from other passengers? The minute a star reaches the airport in his or her ‘airport look’ as click baits, airport personnel rush to escort him or her, perhaps fearing that the star might lose his or her way to the waiting lounge.

Stars are served liquor as and when they want in flight, and as much as they want. One Khan superstar sizzled to his girls, once spotted a lovely actress/chatshow hostess in a flight. He stumbled up to her bent down and whispered in her ear, “I am going to do something very naughty. I am going to take a smoke in the loo.”

Stars don’t only take a smoke in airborne loos, they also do even more unthinkable things there. A major superstar used to brag about making out with air hostesses in the loo. The crew is more than willing to make any star of any stature happy.

Of course, there are stars who are very well-behaved. Kartik Aaryan often travels economy class and doesn’t behave as if he’s doing anyone a favour. I was once in a flight with Zeenat Aman to Lucknow. She was put in the crowded economy class until her ticket could be upgraded. She sat very quietly with her face buried in a magazine, smiling and nodding to all those who wanted to know if she was really who they thought her to be.

In contrast, there are actors (and actresses) who arrive late and/or drunk. The flight is held back for them. Once they stumble in the air hostesses have no time to be pleasant to the peasant. Flying was always an ongoing battle for the cattle. And now it seems one is not safe in the business class either when it comes to the business of drunken sods relieving themselves.

Subhash K Jha is a Patna-based journalist. He has been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram