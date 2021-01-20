Peaky Blinders movie to follow six-season TV run, confirms BBC show producer Steven Knight

The news of the movie comes after Knight said the series may end with season six, but the Peaky Blinders story will continue in 'another form.'

Steven Knight has confirmed that the BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders will conclude with the sixth season. Knight has, however, stated that a film will follow the show's final television series.

Speaking to Deadline, Knight stated that his plan from the beginning was to end Peaky Blinders with a movie, adding, "This is what is going to happen."

The show's creator also stated that COVID has changed their plans but did not elaborate further.

The report also added that Knight had previously expressed interest in wrapping the drama television series with a seventh season, but the pandemic put a stop to that idea.

The filming for season six began on Monday, after being delayed for a little less than a year by the pandemic.

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach told the publication that the final season is going to be the best one yet. Mandabach added, "Steve's uncanny ability to be prescient about world events is only matched by his ability to make Tommy Shelby the most indelible character of our times.”

According to a report in BBC, Knight, who is an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, had previously revealed that he had been 'approached' to take the crime drama to the big-screen. Meanwhile, the sixth season will see Anthony Byrne return as a director. The show will be produced by Nick Goding.