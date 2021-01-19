BBC drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, will end with sixth season

Creator Stephen Knight said the series may end with season six, but the Peaky Blinders story will continue in 'another form'.

Acclaimed BBC drama Peaky Blinders, created by Steven Knight and starring Cillian Murphy, will end after its sixth season.

Peaky Blinders focused on Tommy Shelby (Murphy) and his notorious family’s rise to prominence and power, against the backdrop of working-class, post-First World War Birmingham.

The final season is currently being shot in the UK.

In a statement to Variety, Knight said the series may end with season six, but the Peaky Blinders story will continue in "another form".

"Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the COVID pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher.

"We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," he said.

The final season is written by Knight, while season 5 helmer Anthony Byrne returns to direct and Nick Goding will produce.

Executive producers are Mandabach, Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Byrne and Murphy.

Peaky Blinders premiered on BBC Two in 2013 and became a huge global success after its debut on streaming platform Netflix. It won BAFTA Craft awards and the BAFTA TV award for best drama series in 2018.