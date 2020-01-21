Pawan Kalyan's yet-untitled Telugu remake of Pink, directed by Sriram Venu, goes on floors

The Telugu remake of 2016 Shoojit Sircar's courtroom drama Pink, starring Pawan Kalyan, has gone on floors in Hyderabad, according to Indo-Asian News Service (IANS).

Boney Kapoor, who bankrolled the Tamil remake Nerkonda Parvai lead by Ajith, is also producing this version alongside Dil Raju. The yet-untitled project is directed by Sriram Venu, who has previously helmed MCA (Middle Class Abbayi) starring Nani, Bhumika and Sai Pallavi. Nivetha Thomas and Anjali will also share screen space with Kalyan in the upcoming feature.

The news of the makers shooting the film became public after photographs of the actor from the set started circulating on social media. The Telugu remake of Pink marks Kalyan's return to films after a two-year-long hiatus. He was last seen in Agnyaathavaasi, which was a box office flop. A telugucinema.com report mentions that Kalyan will received Rs 60 crore as remuneration for this feature.

Here are the photos

PSPK is Back

POWER STAR

PAWAN KALYAN

IS BACK

PINK MOVIE

SHOOTING START TODAY pic.twitter.com/hgoa5CYFny — Aarya Udhay (@AaryaUdhay10) January 20, 2020

IANS writes that Trivikram Srinivas has likely penned the dialogues for this remake. However, the makers are yet to announce the full cast and crew line-up.

The original film, directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, featured Taapsee Pannu as Minal Arora, Kirti Kulhari as Falak Ali, Angad Bedi as Rajveer Singh, Dhritiman Chatterjee as Judge Satyajit Dutt and Piyush Mishra as Prashant Mehra, apart from Amitabh Bachchan as lawyer Deepak Sehgal. Pink won critical and commercial acclaim, and took home a National Award. It also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Dialogue in 2017.

Nerkonda Parvai featured Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in lead roles. Tariang reprised her role from the Hindi original. Directed by H Vinoth, the film made over Rs 150 crore worldwide. Vidya Balan and Kalki Koechlin were also seen in guest appearances.

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 19:04:28 IST