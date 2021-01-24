Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya

'It is everyone’s responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya,' said Pawan Kalyan in a statement

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan has donated Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pawan, who was last seen in 2018's Agnyaathavaasi, said in a statement, "Lord Sri Ramachandra is the replica for dharma and tolerance. The sacrifice and bravery shown by him is an inspiration to all. India has withstood many attacks because of the path created by lord Sri Rama. Hence, it is everyone’s responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, the replica of such dharma. I am donating Rs 30 lakh as my part for the construction of Ram temple. (sic)"

The actor further said in the statement that after learning of his donation, his staff members who are from different religions raised Rs 11,000 for the trust.

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar had urged his fans and followers to contribute towards the construction of Ram temple after the nationwide drive to collect donations kicked off last week.

The construction of the temple will take an estimated Rs 1,100 crore and three and a half years to complete, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, set up by the Centre had previously said.

Meanwhile, Pawan's next project is the Telugu language remake of Pink, Vakeel Saab, directed by Sriram Venu, produced by Dil Raju, and presented by Boney Kapoor