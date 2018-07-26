Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool Cavern Club, regarded as birthplace of Beatles, for exclusive gig

London: Paul McCartney is planning a return to the famous Liverpool club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles almost six decades after the band first took to the stage.

Mccartney posted on Twitter announcing the same:

Paul will play at @cavernliverpool today at 2pm. Space is EXTREMELY limited! Tickets will be made available for free from the @EchoArena Box Office from 10am this morning on a first come, first served basis. No under 16s allowed. Full details HERE: https://t.co/55TjxLtFbu pic.twitter.com/kDMN6RQHCY — Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) July 26, 2018

McCartney is set to take the stage at the Cavern Club for an exclusive performance on 26 July. The Fab Four played at the cellar bar — now located across the street from its original venue — in their early years.

The Beatles member dropped a hint about the gig during an appearance on 25 July at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, which was attended by around 450 students and was live-streamed on Facebook.

He told Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, who was hosting a question and answer session, that "we have a little secret gig somewhere in Liverpool."

McCartney paid tribute to his bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr when asked about the best musicians he had ever worked with. 'Out of all the ones I've worked with it would be the fellow Beatles. It would be John, who was pretty cool, and George and Ringo.' he said, as per a Daily Mail report.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Jul 26, 2018 17:24 PM