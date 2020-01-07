Pattas trailer sees Dhanush in dual father-son role; R Senthil Kumar's directorial to release on 16 January

The official trailer of Dhanush's upcoming film, Pattas is out, and it sees the actor in a dual role. The film, which seems to be a revenge drama, is written and directed by R Senthil Kumar, who has worked with Dhanush in Kodi and Ethir Neechal. It is interesting to note Dhanush essayed a double role in Kodi as well.

Dhanush plays the roles of both a father and his son. The father is a martial arts trainer in his village, while his son is a petty criminal in the city. The trailer hints the father and son have never met, although early on his life, the son realises he has a penchant for kickboxing.

Pattas also stars Sneha, Naveen Chandra, Mehreen Pirzada, Naser, Munishkanth, and Sathish in key roles. Sneha essays the role of Dhanush's wife in the flashback sequence. Pirzada plays the female lead alongside Dhanush in the present timeline.

Pattas is bankrolled and presented by Sathya Jyoti Films. As per The News Minute, the cinematography will be handled by Om Prakash, who has worked with Dhanush in films like Maari, Anegan, and Maari 2. Vivek and Mervin will compose the music. Prakash Mabbu will serve as the editor on the project.

Pattas is slated to release on 16 January.

Apart from Pattas, Dhanush has two other projects lined up. For Karnan, Dhanush is teaming up with director Mari Selvaraj. Selvaraj made his directorial debut with Pariyerum Perumal, and Karnan will be his second venture. The film has already gone on floors in Tirunelveli, and stars Malayalam actress Rajisha Vijayan as the female lead. Dhanush also recently wrapped up the shoot of Karthik Subbaraj's gangster flick. Produced by YNOT Studios, the film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, James Cosmo, Joju George, and Kalaiyarasan.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 15:33:38 IST