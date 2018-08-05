Patrick Stewart to return as Jean-Luc Picard in new Star Trek series: Excited to explore new dimensions with him

Sir Patrick Stewart made a surprise announcement at the annual Star Trek Convention in Las Vegas on 4 August — Captain Jean-Luc Picard is back.

Variety reports Stewart will be reprising the iconic role in a new Star Trek series, much to the fans' delight. The new series, which the CBS All Access streaming service will carry, is to centre on Picard's life post Star Trek: Next Generation. However, it is not a New Generation reboot.

Stewart says he thought his Star Trek days "had run its natural course" but it was an "unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions with him."

"Seeking out a new life for him, when I thought that life was over," he added.

Stewart headlined his Star Trek series for seven seasons and portrayed Picard in the movies Star Trek Generations (1994), Star Trek: First Contact (1996), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Star Trek: Nemesis (2002).

Star Trek, a multi-billion-dollar cultural phenomenon beloved by fans worldwide, turned 50 years old in 2016.

Details on the new series, including title or release date, remain under wraps.

