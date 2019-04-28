Patralekhaa to play surrogate mother in Zee 5 web feature Badnaam Gali; film will release on 10 May
Mumbai: Patralekhaa is playing a surrogate mother in a web feature film titled Badnaam Gali, and the actor says it is a challenging yet interesting role.
The 29-year-old actor is currently in Delhi shooting for the film.
"It's an interesting character. It is quite a fascinating journey to live on screen. It is something very different and new that I am experiencing. I loved the concept immediately when it came to me so without any second thoughts it was a yes," Patralekhaa said in a statement.
She is also working on a Kannada movie titled Where is my Kannadaka, directed by Raj and Damini Shetty. She will be seen sharing the screen space with Kannada superstar Ganesh for the first time.
The actor has already started learning Kannada for the film.
